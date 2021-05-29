Vivo is testing Android 11 update for Y17 model

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 29, 2021, 07:33 pm

Vivo Y17 will get Android 11 update in India soon

Vivo has started testing the Android 11 update for Y17 smartphone in India, the company has confirmed while replying to a user query. Once the grayscale testing is completed and no major bugs are reported, a broader roll out will be done. The official changelog has not been shared yet, but it is expected to offer all the features of Android 11 OS.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official confirmation

Information

These are some of the best Android 11 features

The Android 11 operating system introduces an array of new features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, built-in screen recording, permissions auto-reset, a dedicated conversations section in the notification area, smart home controls, and Google Play security upgrades, among others.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y17 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It is offered in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple color options.

Information

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y17 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The Vivo Y17 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and currently supports Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.