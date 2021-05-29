Home / News / Science News / Vivo is testing Android 11 update for Y17 model
Science

Vivo is testing Android 11 update for Y17 model

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 07:33 pm
Vivo is testing Android 11 update for Y17 model
Vivo Y17 will get Android 11 update in India soon

Vivo has started testing the Android 11 update for Y17 smartphone in India, the company has confirmed while replying to a user query. Once the grayscale testing is completed and no major bugs are reported, a broader roll out will be done. The official changelog has not been shared yet, but it is expected to offer all the features of Android 11 OS.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the official confirmation

Information

These are some of the best Android 11 features

The Android 11 operating system introduces an array of new features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, built-in screen recording, permissions auto-reset, a dedicated conversations section in the notification area, smart home controls, and Google Play security upgrades, among others.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y17 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It is offered in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple color options.

Information

It sports a 20MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y17 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The Vivo Y17 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and currently supports Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Latest News

WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3

Sports

Free education, health insurance for children orphaned by COVID-19: PM

India

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to debut in India between 2023-2026

Auto

US willing to send COVID-19 vaccines to India: S Jaishankar

India

'Don't insult me': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi meeting row

Politics

Latest Science News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series' full specifications and prices leaked

Science

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more

Science

POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

Science

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Science

HMD Global rolls out Android 11 update for Nokia 2.4

Science

Verizon's Motorola One 5G UW smartphone gets Android 11 update

Science

Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy A31 handset

Science
Trending Topics