Vivo Y1s, Y12s become costlier in India by Rs. 500

Vivo Y1s, Y12s become costlier in India by Rs. 500
Vivo Y1s, Y12s receive a price-hike in India

Vivo's budget-friendly Y1s and Y12s smartphones have received a price-hike of Rs. 500 in India. They now start at Rs. 8,490 and Rs. 10,490, respectively. To recall, the Vivo Y1s was launched in India at Rs. 7,990, whereas the Vivo Y12s debuted at Rs. 9,990. Separately, Vivo has also introduced a new 3GB/32GB model for the Y1s handset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones offer HD+ LCD displays

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y1s and Y12s feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. The former bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio, whereas the latter has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Y12s also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

They have a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y1s sports a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera and a 5MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper. The Y12s is equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie camera.

They draw power from an entry-level MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset

The Vivo Y1s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, while the Y12s is backed by a Snapdragon 439 chipset. They offer up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery, while the Y12s model houses a 5,000mAh battery. The devices provide support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Vivo Y1s and Y12s: Pricing and availability

Following this revision, the Vivo Y1s is priced at Rs. 8,490 for the 2GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,490 for the new 3GB/32GB variant. The Y12s costs Rs. 10,490 for its solo 3GB/32GB configuration. The handsets are available for purchase via leading online and offline channels.

