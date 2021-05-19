Home / News / Science News / Vivo Y52 5G, with a 5,000mAh battery, arrives in Europe
Science

Vivo Y52 5G, with a 5,000mAh battery, arrives in Europe

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 05:03 pm
Vivo Y52 5G, with a 5,000mAh battery, arrives in Europe
Vivo launches Y52 5G smartphone in Europe

Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, tech giant Vivo has unveiled the Y52 5G model in the European market. It arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Y52s 5G, which debuted last December. As for the key highlights, the Y52 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear cameras, and 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y52 5G features a slim body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera arrangement. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in two color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y52 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP bokeh shooter. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Vivo Y52 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y52 5G have not been revealed as of now. For reference, the Y52s 5G costs CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 25,600) in China.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
VAIO Z (2021) launched in India at Rs. 3.53 lakh

Latest News

#FamilyMan2_against_Tamils trend, netizens call for boycott of Amazon services

Entertainment

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Entertainment

PSL: PCB gets clearance to host remaining season in UAE

Sports

England vs New Zealand, Tests: Records James Anderson can script

Sports

Ruskin Bond hand-picks 25 stories for readers on 87th birthday

Entertainment

Latest Science News

VAIO Z (2021) launched in India at Rs. 3.53 lakh

Science

A quick look at improvements in Android 12 Beta 1

Science

Here's every noteworthy announcement from Google I/O 2021

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Germans are making a flying Tesla, and more

Science

HONOR 50 could debut the upcoming 6nm Snapdragon 778 chipset

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched

Science

Vivo Y72 5G to be launched on March 22

Science

Vivo S9 5G bags 3C certification, launch imminent

Science

Vivo S7t 5G, with Dimensity 820 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, launched

Science
Trending Topics