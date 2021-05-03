Home / News / Science News / Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched
Science

Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 03:01 pm
Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched

Expanding its range of 5G smartphones, Vivo has introduced the Y52s (t1 edition) 5G model in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

It comes with a Snapdragon 480 chipset and retains all the other specifications of the standard Y52s 5G model.

Alongside the new handset, the company has also launched an 8GB/256GB variant of the Y52s 5G.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It offers a 90Hz Full-HD+ screen

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit.

The handset sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It is available in three color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G: Pricing

In China, the Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. The pricing details of the 8GB/128GB variant have not been revealed as of now.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked
Latest News
How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center using WhatsApp
Science
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Latest Science News
Here's why Toybox can't claim its 3D printer is easy-to-use
Science
COVID-19 vaccine formulas shouldn't be shared with India: Bill Gates
Science
Samsung Galaxy M32 bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
Science
Infinix Note 10 Pro appears in live images: Details here
Science
Disaster Girl has sold her viral meme for $500,000
Science
Trending Topics