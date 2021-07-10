Home / News / Technology News / Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official
Technology

Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 12:42 am
Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official
Vivo Y53s 4G launched in Vietnam at around Rs. 22,600

Vivo had launched the Y53s 5G smartphone in China last month. Now the company has introduced the 4G variant of the handset in Vietnam. Priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600), the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a 16MP selfie snapper, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, extended RAM feature, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a 6.58-inch LCD display

The Y53s 4G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock the phone within 0.24 seconds. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164x75.46x8.38mm and weighs 190g. It is offered in Blue Purple and Black Green color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s 4G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y53s 4G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y53s 4G carries a price-tag of VND 6,990,000 (approximately Rs. 22,600) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is already available for purchase in Vietnam via regional e-commerce sites like FPT Shop.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Researchers developing self-amplifying RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines with milder doses required

Latest News

Ford Endeavour's Titanium 4x2 AT base variant discontinued in India

Auto

Mahindra cars are available with benefits worth Rs. 1.9 lakh

Auto

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric to break cover in September

Auto

Novak Djokovic overcomes Shapovalov, storms into his seventh Wimbledon final

Sports

Delhi government to identify children orphaned during pandemic through survey

Delhi

Latest Technology News

Researchers developing self-amplifying RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines with milder doses required

Technology

Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Technology

Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Technology

Qualcomm launches its first-ever smartphone at Rs. 1.12 lakh

Technology

Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will debut on July 15

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Technology

Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Technology

Ahead of launch, Vivo V21e 5G's specifications and prices leaked

Technology
Trending Topics