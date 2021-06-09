Home / News / Science News / Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official
Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Surbhi Shah
Vivo Y53s 5G launched in China at around Rs. 20,000

As an addition to its Y-series of smartphones, Vivo has launched a new Y53s 5G model in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500). Talking about the key highlights, the Vivo Y53s 5G has a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and boots Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y53s 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Starry Night, Sea Salt, and Iridescent color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor and a macro shooter with 4cm focusing distance. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y53s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y53s 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is already up for pre-orders in China via Vivo's online store.

