Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 11:46 am

As an addition to its Y-series of smartphones, Vivo has launched a new Y53s 5G model in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500). Talking about the key highlights, the Vivo Y53s 5G has a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and boots Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y53s 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Starry Night, Sea Salt, and Iridescent color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor and a macro shooter with 4cm focusing distance. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y53s 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y53s 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is already up for pre-orders in China via Vivo's online store.