Vivo Y53s tipped to debut in India on August 9

Aug 06, 2021

Vivo is likely to launch its Y53s smartphone in India on August 9, according to a report by Moneycontrol. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement. For the unversed, the Vivo Y53s was introduced in Vietnam last month. It comes with an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y53s sports a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. In India, it will be offered in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow color variants.

Information

It features a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The India-specific model will offer 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y53s: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y53s is tipped to cost Rs. 22,990 for the 8GB/128GB solo model. However, the handset's official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on August 9.