Vivo Y53s, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, launched in India

Vivo Y53s is now available for purchase in India

Vivo has launched its latest budget-range Y-series smartphone, the Y53s, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 19,490 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's official website, among other partner retailers. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Vivo Y53s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The device bears a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y53s is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y53s: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y53s is priced at Rs. 19,490 for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via Vivo India's online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other online as well as offline sales channels. Buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards along with benefits worth Rs. 7,000 from Reliance Jio.

Trending Topics