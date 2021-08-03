Vivo Y53s tipped to cost Rs. 23,000 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:35 am

Vivo Y53s' India pricing details leaked

Vivo is likely to launch its mid-range Y53s smartphone in India soon. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the pricing details of the handset, claiming that it will cost Rs. 22,990 in India. For the unversed, the device was announced in Vietnam last month. It features a Full-HD+ LCD display and a Helio G80 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The Vivo Y53s measures 8.38mm in thickness

The Vivo Y53s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. In India, it will be offered in Fantastic Rainbow and Deep Sea Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y53s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y53s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y53s: Pricing and availability

As per the report, the Vivo Y53s will be priced at Rs. 22,990 for its 8GB/128GB solo model in India. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.