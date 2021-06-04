Home / News / Science News / Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China
Science

Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:25 am
Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China
Vivo Y70t 5G smartphone goes official in China

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, called the Y70t 5G in its home country. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 880 chipset - similar to last year's Vivo Y70s model. Other key specifications include a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone comes in three color options

The Vivo Y70t 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Bihailan, Secret Realm Black, and Snow Feather White color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y70t 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10

The Vivo Y70t 5G draws power from an octa-core Exynos 880 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Vivo Y70t 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y70t 5G costs CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB/128GB base model, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/256GB top-end version. It is up for grabs via Vivo's official store.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Latest News

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS arrives in China

Auto

Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Science

1st Test: England fightback after Conway powers New Zealand

Sports

2021 French Open: Roger Federer overcomes Marin Cilic

Sports

2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas

Sports

Latest Science News

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked

Science

Realme to launch two GT flagships in June and July

Science

Spotify announces Only You discovery feature for personalized playlists

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked

Science

Realme Narzo 30 5G, with Dimensity 700, launched in Europe

Science

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, goes official

Science

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Science
Trending Topics