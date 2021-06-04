Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:25 am

Vivo Y70t 5G smartphone goes official in China

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, called the Y70t 5G in its home country. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 880 chipset - similar to last year's Vivo Y70s model. Other key specifications include a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone comes in three color options

The Vivo Y70t 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Bihailan, Secret Realm Black, and Snow Feather White color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y70t 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10

The Vivo Y70t 5G draws power from an octa-core Exynos 880 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Vivo Y70t 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y70t 5G costs CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB/128GB base model, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/256GB top-end version. It is up for grabs via Vivo's official store.