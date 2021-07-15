Home / News / Technology News / Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000
Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000
Vivo Y72 5G is now available in India

Vivo has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Y72 5G, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 20,990 and is already up for grabs via Vivo's official website. As for the key highlights, the Y72 5G comes with a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 processor, and an Extended RAM feature. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Vivo Y72 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.6:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Slate Gray and Prism Magic color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y72 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper.

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of Extended RAM) and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y72 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y72 5G is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via Vivo India's online store. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback on transactions via HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank cards along with a one-time screen replacement offer. Additionally, customers will also get Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000.

