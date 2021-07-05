Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Vivo will launch its Y72 5G smartphone in India on July 15, according to 91mobiles. A leaked poster (via tipster Yogesh) has also revealed the bank offers as well as key features of the handset. The India-specific Y72 5G will offer a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM with additional 4GB of Virtual RAM. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Vivo Y72 5G, which is already available in Thailand, features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Black and Dream Glow color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y72 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It is backed by a Dimensity 700 chipset

The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo Y72 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, the Vivo Y72 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Buyers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on transactions via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards. Customers will also get a one-time screen replacement offer along with Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.