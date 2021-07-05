Home / News / Technology News / Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15
Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 12:59 pm
Vivo will launch its Y72 5G smartphone in India on July 15, according to 91mobiles. A leaked poster (via tipster Yogesh) has also revealed the bank offers as well as key features of the handset. The India-specific Y72 5G will offer a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM with additional 4GB of Virtual RAM. Here's our roundup.

The Vivo Y72 5G, which is already available in Thailand, features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Black and Dream Glow color variants.

The Vivo Y72 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The Vivo Y72 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

As per the tip-off, the Vivo Y72 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. Buyers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on transactions via ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards. Customers will also get a one-time screen replacement offer along with Rs. 10,000 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

Trending Topics