Technology

Prior to launch, Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications leaked

Prior to launch, Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications leaked
India-specific Vivo Y72 5G will offer a Snapdragon 480 processor

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new Y72 5G model in India on July 15. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the specifications of the handset, claiming it will be similar to the Y52s (t1 edition) which was announced in China in May. The Y72 5G will have a Full-HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz display

The Vivo Y72 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a dual camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least two color options.

It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Vivo Y72 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper. It will offer photography modes like Face Beauty, Pose Master, and Super Night Mode.

The device will run on Android 11

The Vivo Y72 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y72 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y72 5G is tipped to cost around Rs. 22,990. Customers will be able to avail Rs. 1,500 cashback on transactions with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank cards, along with Rs. 1,000 worth of Jio benefits and a one-time screen replacement offer. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the July 15 launch event.

