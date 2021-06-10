Vivo Y73 smartphone launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Jun 10, 2021

As the latest addition to its Y-series of handsets, Chinese tech giant Vivo has announced the Y73 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs. 20,990. Talking about the key highlights, the Vivo Y73 has an AMOLED display, 64MP triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y73 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the glass panel has a geometric pattern and packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in two color options.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The Vivo Y73 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Vivo Y73 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y73: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo Y73 carries a price-tag of Rs. 20,990 for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs starting June 12 via Flipkart and other popular sales channels. Buyers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 with HDFC Bank cards.