Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked

Surbhi Shah
Jun 03, 2021
Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked
Vivo Y73 (2021) tipped to arrive in India in June

Vivo will announce a new mid-range Y-series smartphone, the Y73 (2021), in India later this month, as per MySmartPrice. The publication has also tipped the full specifications and features of the handset. It will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, extended RAM feature, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y73 (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 408ppi pixel density, and HDR10 support. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 161.24x74.37x7.38mm and weigh 170g.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Vivo Y73 (2021) will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y73 (2021) will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (3GB of Extended RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y73 (2021): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y73 (2021) will be announced at the time of launch later this month. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.

