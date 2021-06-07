Vivo Y73 to be launched in India on June 10

Vivo Y73 will debut in India on June 10

Vivo has confirmed the arrival of its latest Y-series smartphone, the Y73, in India on June 10. Design-wise, the handset looks similar to the Vivo V21e model, which was announced in Malaysia in April. As for the specifications, the Vivo Y73 is likely to come with an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, and 'Extended RAM' feature. Here's our roundup.

The smartphone will have a thickness of 7.38mm

The Vivo Y73 will feature a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10 support, and will be offered in two color variants. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 161.24x74.37x7.38mm and weigh 170g.

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y73 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset

The Vivo Y73 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y73: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y73 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 20,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 10 in India.