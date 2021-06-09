Home / News / Science News / Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000
Science

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 01:22 pm
Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000
Prior to launch, Vivo Y73's price in India leaked

Just hours ahead of its launch in India, Vivo Y73's price and renders have been revealed by 91mobiles. As per the report, the handset will be priced at Rs. 20,990 for its 8GB/128GB model. It will sport a waterdrop-styled notch design, a glossy and textured rear panel, two microphones at the top and bottom, and a Type-C port. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

It will flaunt a 7.38mm 'ultra-slim' design

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo Y73 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device is expected to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10 support. It will be offered in black and gradient blue color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP primary camera

The Vivo Y73 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it is likely to have a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

The Vivo Y73 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y73: Pricing and availability

Going by the report, the Vivo Y73 will be priced at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch tomorrow i.e. June 10 at 12 pm.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo Y53s 5G, with Snapdragon 480 processor, goes official

Latest News

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Third-generation Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP, hails Modi

Politics

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Science

OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Science

All you need to know about Apple's SharePlay

Science

Apple unveils new macOS Monterey, refreshed Safari browser at WWDC

Science

Apple announces improvements for iPadOS, iCloud, and watchOS at WWDC

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y73 to be launched in India on June 10

Science

Vivo Y73 officially teased in India; launch imminent

Science

Vivo Y70t 5G, with Exynos 880 processor, launched in China

Science

Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics