Wadhwani AI's VMTB targets Indian hotspots boosting TB detection rates

AI X rays expand TB screening

Alongside VMTB, portable AI-powered X-ray machines are making TB checks faster and more accessible.

People no longer need to travel far for results, entire adult populations can now be screened at local camps, with sample collections per session rising from just 10 to about 80.

Thanks to these tech upgrades, over 200,000TB cases were caught last year alone (that's about 10% of all cases nationwide), pushing India closer to its goal of wiping out TB for good.