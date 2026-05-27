Wadhwani AI's VMTB targets Indian hotspots boosting TB detection rates
India's battle with tuberculosis just got smarter thanks to an AI tool called VMTB, built by Wadhwani AI.
By analyzing data like nutrition, population density, and past TB cases, VMTB pinpoints exactly which villages and neighborhoods are most at risk.
In Haryana alone, it identified 2,111 high-risk areas for the current campaign, including 1,968 villages and additional wards, during a recent campaign, leading to a huge jump in TB case detection: up 251% in Haryana and 61% in Assam.
AI X rays expand TB screening
Alongside VMTB, portable AI-powered X-ray machines are making TB checks faster and more accessible.
People no longer need to travel far for results, entire adult populations can now be screened at local camps, with sample collections per session rising from just 10 to about 80.
Thanks to these tech upgrades, over 200,000TB cases were caught last year alone (that's about 10% of all cases nationwide), pushing India closer to its goal of wiping out TB for good.