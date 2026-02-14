Want your name on a moon mission? Here's how
Technology
NASA is giving everyone a chance to send their name around the Moon on the Artemis II mission, set for March or April 2026.
Your name will travel on an SD card inside the Orion spacecraft as it loops around the Moon.
How to get your name on the Artemis II mission
Just head to NASA's website, enter your full name and pick a 4- to 7-digit PIN.
You'll get a digital boarding pass (keep that PIN safe—there's no reset if you forget).
Millions have already joined in, so you'll be in good company.
The Artemis II mission will be a historic journey
Four astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—will spend 10 days flying about 8,000km above the lunar surface.
They'll test out key systems before splashing down back on Earth.
This is humanity's first crewed trip near the Moon since 1972!