Home / News / Science News / Here's how you can watch year's first annular solar eclipse
Science

Here's how you can watch year's first annular solar eclipse

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 01:09 pm
Here's how you can watch year's first annular solar eclipse
Here’s how you can safely watch 2021’s first annular solar eclipse from India

A solar eclipse is set to occur during the second half of the day today. This will be the first solar eclipse of the year. Reports suggest that the "Ring of Fire" will be visible from some parts of India as an annular eclipse, when the Moon will block the sunlight and cast a shadow over Earth. Here are more interesting details.

In this article
Timing and duration

Annular eclipse will last for around 3 minutes 51 seconds

Called "surya grahan" in Hindi, the eclipse commenced at 12:25 pm today. According to a map published by NASA, the event will be visible from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. It will take place at 1:42 pm and last until 6:41 pm in most regions. The Ring of Fire is expected to be visible for approximately 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

Do you know?

Annular eclipses are a rare phenomenon

Notably, annular eclipses are rare occurrences and are a must-watch. NASA says that annular eclipses appear once every 18 months somewhere on Earth, but are visible for just a few minutes. A report suggests that in 2022, there will only be two partial solar eclipses.

Watch in comfort

What is an annular eclipse and 'Ring of Fire'?

During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from the Earth to appear smaller than the Sun obscuring most of it except a ring on the outer periphery. NASA will live-stream the event on YouTube. An annular eclipse may only be a partial eclipse in some parts of the world. People there will not be able to witness the "Ring of Fire".

Safety first

Use specialized equipment to view eclipse, or build pinhole camera

We strongly urge you to view the event while taking the appropriate precautions such as using specialized solar eclipse-viewing glasses. Ordinary sunglasses won't do. You can also build a pinhole projector to view the eclipse. To photograph the event safely without damaging your camera equipment, attach the appropriate solar filter to your lens. Such filters are available for binoculars and telescopes as well.

Details

Viewers across northern hemisphere will witness a partial eclipse

NASA's interactive map depicts that the annular solar eclipse will be clearly visible only from Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in India. Viewers located in the eastern United States, northern Alaska, Canada, parts of the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and northern Africa will witness only a partial solar eclipse. NASA claims that the eclipse will be visible in these regions shortly before, during, or after sunrise.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple keeps Android users in check, and more

Latest News

Jaguar F-PACE (facelift) SUV launched at Rs. 70 lakh

Auto

#DieselgateScandal: Volkswagen reaches settlement; Winterkorn to pay €11.2 million

Auto

Bhumi Pednekar joins 'Raksha Bandhan,' marks second collaboration with Akshay

Entertainment

Landslides reported, bridge collapses amid heavy rains in Maharashtra

India

Coronavirus: India reports 94K new cases, over 6,100 deaths

India

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple keeps Android users in check, and more

Science

Realme C21Y, with Android 11 (Go edition), to debut soon

Science

WhatsApp voice calling comes to JioPhone, other KaiOS-based feature phones

Science

Production of Pixel Fold's display rumored to commence in October

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G fully revealed in leaked promo video

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Lunar Eclipse: All about the Super Blood Moon (May 26)

Science

Lunar eclipse on November 30: All you need to know

India

New Solar Cycle begins: Here's what it means

Science

India to witness annular solar eclipse today; details here

India
Trending Topics