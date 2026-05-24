Webb and Hubble find larger star clusters clear gas faster

Clearing affects star and planet formation

Turns out, massive clusters can blow away their gas in just five million years, while smaller ones take almost eight million years.

This quick gas cleanup (called stellar feedback) not only stops new stars from forming nearby but also affects planet-building around young stars.

As lead author Angela Adamo puts it, these insights provide important constraints for understanding how star clusters form and emerge from their birth clouds, and even improve predictions about how stars and planets develop inside galaxies over time.