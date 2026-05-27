WEF 2026 finds most firms say AI drives cyber threats
AI is now the main force changing how we deal with cyber threats, according to the World Economic Forum's 2026 outlook.
Nearly all organizations (94%) see AI as the biggest driver of this shift, and 87% say AI-related weaknesses are the fastest-growing threat.
Phishing overtakes ransomware among CEOs' concerns
Hackers are using generative AI to pull off more convincing phishing scams, make deepfakes, and run sneaky social engineering tricks.
Worries about data leaks from these tools have shot up to 34% this year (from 22% last year).
Phishing and AI-powered fraud have now passed ransomware as CEOs' top security headaches.
Most companies now check AI security
More companies (64%) are now checking the security of AI tools before using them, up from 37% last year to 64% this year, but nearly a third still don't have formal checks in place.
With global tensions rising, 91% of major firms have updated their cybersecurity policies to keep up.