WEF 2026 finds most firms say AI drives cyber threats

Hackers are using generative AI to pull off more convincing phishing scams, make deepfakes, and run sneaky social engineering tricks. Worries about data leaks from these tools have shot up to 34% this year (from 22% last year). Phishing and AI-powered fraud have now passed ransomware as CEOs' top security headaches.

Most companies now check AI security

More companies (64%) are now checking the security of AI tools before using them, up from 37% last year to 64% this year, but nearly a third still don't have formal checks in place.

With global tensions rising, 91% of major firms have updated their cybersecurity policies to keep up.