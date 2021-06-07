Home / News / Science News / WhatsApp spotted working on Flash Calls feature for login verification
Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 04:03 pm
Facebook-owned messaging giant WhatsApp could soon let you verify your logins using phone calls instead of the six-digit verification codes it has used until now. Using the new verification method called Flash Calls, WhatsApp will call your phone number to verify the authenticity of the login when you use WhatsApp on a new device. The under-development feature is expected to be rolled out soon.

To err is human

Flash Calls feature in WhatsApp beta version eliminates human error

Although the process of using six-digit verification codes to authenticate logins is reliable, the method is prone to human error when copying the code from the SMS inbox to WhatsApp's login verification screen. WhatsApp beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo spotted the Flash Calls feature in WhatsApp's Android app beta version 2.21.11.7 that leaves no room for human error.

How it works

Flash Calls tallies call log with verification call for verification

WABetaInfo reported that once you agree to verify logins with Flash Calls, WhatsApp would seek permission to manage phone calls and access your device's call log. When the permissions are granted, WhatsApp will automatically call your phone number and then disconnect the call. It would then verify if the last phone number in your call log matches the number used to call for verification.

Security

WhatsApp developing feature introduction to explain why it needs permissions

Since Flash Calls use a different number each time, this method appears to be more secure. Moreover, we believe that since phone numbers have more digits than verification codes, more combinations are possible with phone numbers, thereby adding security. Thanks to the brand image dent its policy revision left, WhatsApp is now working on a feature introduction that explains why it needs device permissions.

Promises

iOS users won't be able to use Flash Calls feature

However, iOS users will not be able to use Flash Calls for verification since Apple doesn't offer a public API to read the call log. WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will retain the option to verify logins using six-digit codes. WhatsApp reportedly promised to use the permissions to manage phone calls and access the call log only for the verification process.

