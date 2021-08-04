WhatsApp adds disappearing photos feature: How to enable it

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 02:38 pm

WhatsApp’s new View Once feature deletes media after the recipient opens it once

Following in the footsteps of popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for Android and iOS users that automatically deletes media files after the recipient has viewed them once. Aptly named 'View Once,' the feature is centered around the privacy angle like many new WhatsApp features that were introduced since its disastrous privacy policy changes.

Twitter Post

WhatsApp's short video demonstrating how to use the feature

For senders

Here's how senders can enable 'View Once' option for media

In a tweet announcing the feature, WhatsApp posted a video that demonstrated how to use the 'View Once' feature. To make media disappear after it has been viewed once, while sending a photo or video, the sender would need to tap the "1" button beside the Send button before sending the image/video. Post that, the media will be deleted after the recipient views it.

Twitter Post

Telegram, as always, was quick to troll WhatsApp

For recipients

'View Once' media won't be saved to recipients' Gallery

Interestingly, the recipient will be shown a "one-time" label for 'View Once' media. Once viewed, the message will bear an "opened" tag. WhatsApp claims that 'View Once' media is protected by end-to-end encryption and it cannot access such content. Additionally, such media files will not be saved to the recipient's Gallery. They won't be able to forward, save, star, or share such media either.

Middle ground

Such media will automatically vanish if unopened for two weeks

'View Once' feature helps users torn between sending normal messages and using the recently-introduced disappearing messages feature that self-destructs messages after a week. Do note that 'View Once' messages will also self-destruct if they remain unopened by the recipient for 14 days. WhatsApp will inform the sender if 'View Once' media has been opened only if the recipient has read receipts turned on.

Information

'View Once' was beta tested for a month before launch

According to WABetaInfo, a website dedicated to tracking WhatsApp's beta features, 'View Once' was in beta for around a month before public release. In June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed that the feature would be coming although specifics were unclear at the time.

Minor gripes

Such media will live on servers 'for few weeks'

Further, in a blog post, the messaging service revealed that once opened, 'View Once' media won't be included in backups. On the flip side, senders will tediously have to choose the 'View Once' option each time they send media. WhatsApp claims that once opened, the media will be inaccessible for recipients but it may continue to live on WhatsApp servers "for a few weeks".

Do you know?

WhatsApp is well aware that 'View Once' isn't foolproof

WhatsApp also cautions users that 'View Once' isn't exactly foolproof. The recipient may still be able to use screen recorders, screenshot tools, or even use another camera to record the device that receives the 'View Once' media and creates a copy for future reference.