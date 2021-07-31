Home / News / Technology News / Will WhatsApp Web be axed after multi-device support is launched?
Will WhatsApp Web be axed after multi-device support is launched?

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 05:57 pm
WhatsApp recently announced that it would bring multi-device support so users can send and receive messages independently from up to four devices. However, this move has cast uncertainties about the future of WhatsApp Web. Answering a query from TechRadar, a spokesperson for the Facebook-owned messaging platform clarified that WhatsApp Web is here to stay, at least for now. Here are more details.

New features

WhatsApp launched slew of new features after privacy policy fiasco

Since WhatsApp began losing users due to its privacy policy fiasco earlier this year, it started releasing new features on a regular basis in an attempt to retain its users. The most recent feature was multi-device support that would allow users to access WhatsApp from four different devices independently, even if their phone is switched off or not connected to the internet.

Here to stay

WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users: WhatsApp

Here's how WhatsApp Web fetches and sends messages
Here's how multi-device will change message routing

WhatsApp Web mirrors WhatsApp's mobile app, thereby requiring your smartphone to be connected to the internet to work. On the other hand, multi-device support directly connects each device to WhatsApp's servers. Since multi-device support is more advanced and convenient, WhatsApp could conveniently shut WhatsApp Web down. However, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "WhatsApp web remains an important platform for our users."

Deal-breaker?

WhatsApp could add support for more devices over time

We previously reported that multi-device support provisions for only one smartphone. This could be a deal-breaker for some. Thankfully, WhatsApp appears to have plans to change this soon. The spokesperson added, "Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and (Facebook) Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time."

Gauging waters

WhatsApp Web shouldn't be axed until multi-device support catches on

We believe that the Facebook-owned messaging service won't do away with WhatsApp Web until users are familiar with using the multi-device feature. Moreover, it would be irrational for WhatsApp to do away with the Web interface without first gauging public sentiment towards multi-device support. Recently, WhatsApp also enabled voice and video calling features for the desktop app.

