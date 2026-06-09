WWDC 2026: Apple upgrades Apple Intelligence for iPhone and Mac

Apple Intelligence links app data

The new artificial intelligence links information between apps (for example, it spots package deliveries from security cameras and rolls Home alerts into one tidy notification).

In Phone, Call Context grabs details like confirmation codes from Mail while you're on a call.

Safari organizes tabs by topic and flags page updates; Messages suggests actions based on chats; Calendar lets you add events with natural language.

Plus, Apple's improved password manager catches compromised credentials automatically.

Spatial Reframing lets users change an image's composition and framing, with expanded space filled in using generative models, all while keeping privacy front and center.