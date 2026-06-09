WWDC 2026: Apple upgrades Apple Intelligence for iPhone and Mac
Apple just dropped a big upgrade for its artificial intelligence system, Apple Intelligence, at WWDC 2026.
Now, your iPhone and Mac can handle tasks more smoothly across apps like Safari, Camera, and Phone, making everyday stuff feel a lot easier and more connected.
Apple Intelligence links app data
The new artificial intelligence links information between apps (for example, it spots package deliveries from security cameras and rolls Home alerts into one tidy notification).
In Phone, Call Context grabs details like confirmation codes from Mail while you're on a call.
Safari organizes tabs by topic and flags page updates; Messages suggests actions based on chats; Calendar lets you add events with natural language.
Plus, Apple's improved password manager catches compromised credentials automatically.
Spatial Reframing lets users change an image's composition and framing, with expanded space filled in using generative models, all while keeping privacy front and center.