X Corp opens XChat Android pre-registration on Google Play
Technology
X Corp. is bringing its new messaging app, XChat, to Android soon: Pre-registration just opened on Google Play.
Already out on iOS, the app was teased by the official XChat account with a friendly "Android, you're next. XChat is coming."
XChat includes encryption and messaging features
XChat puts privacy front and center with end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and no ads or activity tracking.
You can log in using your existing X account and may instantly connect with your contacts.
The app also packs handy features like message editing, screenshot blocking, cross-device chats, big group support, and easy sharing of large files, making it a fresh competitor to WhatsApp and Telegram for anyone looking for more control over their conversations.