X Corp opens XChat Android pre-registration on Google Play

XChat includes encryption and messaging features

XChat puts privacy front and center with end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and no ads or activity tracking.

You can log in using your existing X account and may instantly connect with your contacts.

The app also packs handy features like message editing, screenshot blocking, cross-device chats, big group support, and easy sharing of large files, making it a fresh competitor to WhatsApp and Telegram for anyone looking for more control over their conversations.