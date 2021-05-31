Xiaomi says it can charge a phone in 8 minutes

Following its newest fast charging technology demonstration, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has laid claim to the world record for the fastest wired and wireless charging speeds. The company claims that it was able to fully charge a modified Mi 11 Pro in eight minutes with a 200W wired charger, or in 15 minutes using a 120W wireless charger.

Xiaomi's speed demonstration showed a modified Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery charge from zero to 10 percent in just 44 seconds using the 200W wired "HyperCharge" system. Using this system, the phone reached 50 percent charge in three minutes and 23 seconds. It got fully charged in seven minutes and 56 seconds. The demonstrated wireless charging speed is rapid too.

Using a 120W wireless charger, the modified Mi 11 Pro attained 10 percent charge in a minute and touched the 50 percent mark in seven minutes. The phone was fully charged in 15 minutes. Xiaomi is no stranger to fast charging. Last year's Mi 10 Ultra took just 23 minutes to charge its 4,500mAh battery using a 120W wired charger.

However, one of the first questions that come to mind is that why can't Xiaomi deliver these speeds with production-spec smartphones? Well, when attempting records like this, Xiaomi isn't limited by global device safety standards that ensure your phone isn't a fire hazard when plugged in. Secondly, rapidly charging volatile Lithium Polymer (LiPo) smartphone batteries degrades them rapidly, reducing their ability to hold charge.

Xiaomi would likely have a warranty claim nightmare on its hands if this charging technology went into production-spec smartphones. Understandably then, it didn't promise 200W charging for any upcoming devices. Xiaomi's world record claim notably lacks adjudication from an independent body such as the Guinness Book of World Records. For now, we have no choice but to take Xiaomi's word for it.