Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro receive MIUI 12.5 stable update
Science

Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro receive MIUI 12.5 stable update

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 12:05 am
Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro receive MIUI 12.5 stable update

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 10 and 10 Pro models in China.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI, improved privacy, optimized haptics, additional Super wallpapers, and some uninstallable system apps, among others.

It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the devices to March 2021.

Here are more details.

In this article
Everything to know about the update The phones flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display They boast of a 108MP main camera They are fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor

Information

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10 and 10 Pro carries version number V12.5.3.0.RJBCNXM and V12.5.3.0.RJACNXM, respectively, and has a download size of around 4GB. The firmware is currently seeding in China in 'stable beta recovery' stage.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 and 10 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera unit.

The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They boast of a 108MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Mi 10 Pro offers a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens.

The duo sports a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They are fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor

Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Under the hood, the former packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Tab S7 series gets Mystic Navy color in Korea
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Facebook springs a massive data leak, and more
Science
BYJU's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion
Business
Dassault paid 1M euros to 'middleman' in Rafale deal: Report
India
Delhi COVID-19 vaccination centers to function 24 hours from tomorrow
India
2021 Mahindra XUV500 will debut in India in H2 2021
Auto
Latest Science News
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter touches down on Mars
Science
Hyundai's Genesis sub-brand breaks world record with 3,281 drones
Science
Samsung launches Galaxy F02s and F12 budget smartphones in India
Science
Super Mario Bros. copy from 1986 auctioned for $660,000
Science
Siri won't default to female voice, two new voices added
Science
Trending Topics