Xiaomi Mi 10, 10 Pro receive MIUI 12.5 stable update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10 and 10 Pro carries version number V12.5.3.0.RJBCNXM and V12.5.3.0.RJACNXM, respectively, and has a download size of around 4GB. The firmware is currently seeding in China in 'stable beta recovery' stage.
Design and display
The phones flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED display
As far as their specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 and 10 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera unit.
The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
Cameras
They boast of a 108MP main camera
Xiaomi Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Mi 10 Pro offers a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 20MP ultra-wide lens.
The duo sports a 20MP selfie snapper.
Internals
They are fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor
Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the former packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.