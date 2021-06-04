Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 03:31 pm

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G to be launched in India soon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new "light and loaded" smartphone in India, as per a teaser shared by Xiaomi India's MD Manu Kumar Jain. The handset in question is the Mi 11 Lite 4G, which was announced in March as the company's thinnest smartphone measuring at 6.81mm. It also features a high refresh rate screen, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone offers a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP53-rated dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800-nits of brightness.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It offers 33W fast-charging support

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in Europe, the device starts at €299 (around Rs. 26,500) for the 6GB/64GB base model.