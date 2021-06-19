Mi 11 Lite will arrive in India in three colors

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 12:09 pm

Mi 11 Lite will be launched in India on June 22

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22. In the latest development, the company has revealed that the handset will be offered in three color variants of Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, and Tuscany Coral. For the unversed, the Mi 11 Lite is already available in the global markets. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Here's a look at all the colors

Design and display

The phone offers a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole cut-out with thin bezels, a 6.8mm slim body, an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and up to 800-nits of brightness.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability

The Mi 11 Lite is said to arrive in India at under Rs. 25,000. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 22. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart.