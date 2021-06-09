Home / News / Science News / Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22
Science

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 01:52 pm
Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22
Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Lite 4G in India on June 22

Xiaomi will launch its Mi 11 Lite model in India on June 22. The smartphone is available in the global markets in both 4G and 5G versions but in India, the tech giant is expected to introduce only the 4G variant. As for the highlights, the Mi 11 Lite 4G offers an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's a look at the official announcement

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP53-rated body for dust and water resistance. The device has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Peak Pink, Bubblegum Blue, and Boba Black colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite 4G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper on the front.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 11 Lite 4G: Pricing

In India, the Mi 11 Lite 4G is tipped to cost under Rs. 25,000. However, the official figures will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 22.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Latest News

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Third-generation Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP, hails Modi

Politics

Second Covishield dose in 28 days for some in Punjab

India

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Science

OPPO A16 appears on Geekbench platform with Helio G35 chipset

Science

All you need to know about Apple's SharePlay

Science

Apple unveils new macOS Monterey, refreshed Safari browser at WWDC

Science

Apple announces improvements for iPadOS, iCloud, and watchOS at WWDC

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Science

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G teased in India; launch imminent

Science

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Science

Mi 11 Lite officially teased in India, launch imminent

Science
Trending Topics