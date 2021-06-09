Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Lite 4G in India on June 22

Xiaomi will launch its Mi 11 Lite model in India on June 22. The smartphone is available in the global markets in both 4G and 5G versions but in India, the tech giant is expected to introduce only the 4G variant. As for the highlights, the Mi 11 Lite 4G offers an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP53-rated body for dust and water resistance. The device has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Peak Pink, Bubblegum Blue, and Boba Black colors.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite 4G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper on the front.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Mi 11 Lite 4G: Pricing

In India, the Mi 11 Lite 4G is tipped to cost under Rs. 25,000. However, the official figures will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 22.