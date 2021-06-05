Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 07:17 pm

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite's price in India leaked

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Lite model in India soon. In the latest development, India Today has revealed that the company will bring only the 4G version of the handset to India. Additionally, the report also claims that the Mi 11 Lite 4G will be priced under Rs. 25,000 for the base model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera module. The screen is a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a 90Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10 support. The handset offers an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Information

It sports a 64MP main sensor

The Mi 11 Lite 4G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G processor

Xiaomi's Mi 11 Lite 4G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Lite 4G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 25,000 for its base model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen later this month.