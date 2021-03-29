Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with 2K display, secondary screen

The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Mi 11 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) for the 8GB/256GB model, CNY 6,499 (Rs. 72,000) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500) for the 12GB/512GB configuration. Xiaomi is also offering a Ceramic White special edition at CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500).