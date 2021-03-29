Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with 2K display, secondary screen
Science

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with 2K display, secondary screen

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 09:16 pm
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with 2K display, secondary screen

Xiaomi has finally launched its latest high-end flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra.

The device comes with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) and will go on sale starting April 2 in China.

As for the highlights, it features a 2K AMOLED display, a secondary rear screen, a 67W wired and wireless fast-charging, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In this article
The phone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display It sports a 50MP main camera It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing details

Design and display

The phone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera unit and a mini secondary screen that acts as a viewfinder for taking high-resolution selfies with the primary camera.

It will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing details

Mi 11 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) for the 8GB/256GB model, CNY 6,499 (Rs. 72,000) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500) for the 12GB/512GB configuration. Xiaomi is also offering a Ceramic White special edition at CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme GT Neo with 12GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench
Latest News
Goat milk: The beauty ingredient that works wonders on skin
Lifestyle
Babil Khan criticizes journalists who asked if he was high
Entertainment
Glycerin can address a number of hair concerns. Here's how!
Lifestyle
IPL 2021: Records which Dinesh Karthik can break this season
Sports
IPL 2021: Kohli to join RCB camp on April 1
Sports
Latest Science News
Million-dollar NFTs could disappear with time if they aren't maintained
Science
Xiaomi warns chip shortage will increase prices, but Apple unaffected
Science
Ford now produces F-250 parts using recycled 3D printer waste
Science
This AI-powered backpack could replace guide dogs for the blind
Science
Spotify desktop and web apps get improved UI, curation tools
Science
Trending Topics