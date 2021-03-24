Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung's 50MP GN2 sensor

Mi 11 Ultra will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper is expected.
The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for March 29. However, considering the high-end specifications, the smartphone is likely to cost around Rs. 1 lakh.