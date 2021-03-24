Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung's 50MP GN2 sensor
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung's 50MP GN2 sensor

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 05:36 pm
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung's 50MP GN2 sensor

Xiaomi will unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra on March 29.

In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has confirmed that the handset will sport a Samsung-sourced 50MP ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor.

The 1/1.12-inch sensor will feature 4-in-1 pixel binning and 'Dual Pixel Pro' autofocus system for faster and more accurate focus locking.

Here's our roundup.

The phone will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display
It will sport a 48MP periscope telephoto lens
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The phone will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Ultra will come with a punch-hole display with curved edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit and a secondary screen that will serve as a view-finder for taking high-resolution selfies.

The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It will sport a 48MP periscope telephoto lens

Mi 11 Ultra will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper is expected.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for March 29. However, considering the high-end specifications, the smartphone is likely to cost around Rs. 1 lakh.

