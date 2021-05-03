Home / News / Science News / Mi 11 Ultra to release in Europe on May 11
Science

Mi 11 Ultra to release in Europe on May 11

Surbhi Shah
Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, will become available for purchase in Europe from May 11 onwards. It will carry a starting price-tag of €1,199 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh), the company had announced last month.

As for the key highlights, the device is equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon 888 chipset, and impressive triple rear cameras.

Design and display

The smartphone has an IP68-rated build quality

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole design with curved edges, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 120Hz, 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with 1,700-nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a 1.1-inch secondary AMOLED display for taking hi-resolution selfies.

It boasts of a 50MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.

The device comes with Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers and offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will start at €1,199 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). However, the official pricing details of all the variants will be announced at the time of release, which is scheduled for May 11.

