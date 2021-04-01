Home / News / Science News / Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23
Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23

Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, will be launched in India on April 23, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. To recall, the handset was announced in China earlier this week.

As for the key highlights, it features a 2K AMOLED display with 480Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 67W wireless fast-charging, and segment-leading cameras as judged by DXOMARK.

The phone boasts of a 120Hz screen refresh rate
It comes with a 50MP main camera
It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The phone boasts of a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole display with slim bezels, curved edges, IP68-rated build quality, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple-camera setup and a secondary screen for taking high-resolution selfies.

The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It comes with a 50MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) for the 8GB/256GB model.

