Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) for the 8GB/256GB model.