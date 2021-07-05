Mi 11 Ultra to go on sale on July 7

Mi 11 Ultra to go on limited quantity sale in India starting July 7

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, Mi 11 Ultra, will go on its first limited quantity sale in India on July 7 from 12pm onwards. The phone will be available for purchase at Rs. 69,999 via Amazon, Xiaomi's official website, and Mi Home stores. As for the key highlights, the device offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone bears a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen on the back

The Mi 11 Ultra has a punch-hole design with curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It flaunts a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,700-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display for taking high-resolution selfies.

It sports a 20MP front-facing snapper

The Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom support. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

It offers 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support. It also has Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB solo model. The handset will go on a limited quantity sale starting July 7 via Amazon, Mi.com, and other channels. For guaranteed access to the sale, you can purchase a gift card worth Rs. 1,999 on mi.com. During the sale, buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 cashback via SBI Bank credit cards.