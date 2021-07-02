Mi 11 Ultra's sale in India: Here's how to buy

Mi 11 Ultra's registrations now open in India

Xiaomi had launched its flagship Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India in April. Now, after two months of waiting, the phone is finally set to go on sale. But there's a catch. The handset will be available in limited quantity and interested buyers can get access to the sale in two ways: either by purchasing a gift card or by participating in a challenge.

Steps

How to purchase the Mi 11 Ultra?

For guaranteed access to the sale, you can purchase a gift card worth Rs. 1,999 on mi.com and select your color option. The company will then share an F-code via e-mail that will be used to purchase the device. The second option is to complete three challenges. The company will pick a few lucky winners and give them direct access to the sale.

Information

Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing details

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for its solo 12GB/256GB model. The gift cards are available in limited quantity on a first come first serve basis. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the exact sale date of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED panel

The Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and 1,700-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, there is a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display.

Information

It boasts a 48MP periscope telephoto lens

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Up front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

In India, the Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.