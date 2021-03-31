Mi 11 Ultra is the best camera smartphone yet: DXOMARK

DXOMARK is a benchmarking platform that tests different types of cameras, ranging from smartphones to professional cameras. For ratings, several industry-standard tests are conducted wherein 1,500+ images and 2+ hours of video are captured and examined in controlled lab environments and in natural indoor/outdoor scenes.
The Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Mi 11 Ultra costs CNY 5,999 (Rs. 66,450) for the 8GB/256GB model, CNY 6,499 (Rs. 72,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant, and CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500) for the top-end 12GB/512GB configuration. Xiaomi is also offering a Ceramic White special edition at CNY 6,999 (Rs. 77,500).