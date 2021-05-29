Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India
Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X gets May 2021 Android security patch in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out its latest MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 11X smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings system adjustments for faster device performance, instant response to gestures, more rendering power, increased security and updated Notes app, among others. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to May 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone in India carries version number MIUI 12.5.1.0.RKHINXM and has a download size of around 487MB. It is currently being released in a staged manner for limited users and a wider roll-out is expected soon.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

It sports a 20MP front-facing camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and runs on Android 11. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

