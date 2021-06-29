Home / News / Technology News / Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro
Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro
MIUI 12.5 update released for Mi 11X Pro in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 stable update for its Mi 11X Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings an improved gesture response, Dynamic Layouts feature in Notes, a faster as well as lighter UI system, and a gesture shortcut in Notes. It also bumps the Android security patch to June 2021. Here are more details.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11X Pro smartphone in India carries version number V12.5.1.0.RKKINXM and has a download size of around 3GB. It is currently being released in a staged manner and will soon be rolled out for all the users.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11X Pro features a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11X Pro offers a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Mi 11X Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

