Science

Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone series to debut on April 23

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Apr 12, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone series to debut on April 23

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its Mi 11X series of smartphones in India on April 23, alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. The line-up will include the Mi 11X and 11X Pro models.

The company claims that the handsets will come with 'Xquisite design,' 'Xtreme performance,' 'Xceptional display, camera, and sound' and shall be 'customized for India.'

Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design and display

They will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro should feature a punch-hole design, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will offer a capsule-shaped triple camera module.

The handsets may bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

The 11X Pro will boast of a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11X will house a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter.

The Mi 11X Pro will offer a similar camera module but with a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor.

For selfies, the duo will come with a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They might support 33W fast-charging

The Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 870/888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

They may run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the devices should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India will be announced at the April 23 launch event. However, the line-up should start at around Rs. 22,800.

