Technology

Mi 12 tipped to feature a 200MP Olympus camera sensor

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 07:54 pm
Mi 12 tipped to feature a 200MP Olympus camera sensor
Mi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 895 chipset

Xiaomi's next major flagship, believed to be the Mi 12, will feature top-of-the-line hardware to take on arch-rival Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the handset will boast of a 200MP Olympus camera sensor, a curved display, and a Snapdragon 895 processor, which is expected to arrive as a follow-up to the newly-announced Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset.

Design and display

It will flaunt a QHD AMOLED display

The Mi 12 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it might offer a quad camera arrangement. The details about the display are unclear right now but we expect to see a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1400x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Cameras

A 32MP front camera is expected

The Mi 12 is tipped to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200MP Olympus main sensor, which will produce 12.5MP images thanks to 16-in-1 pixel-binning technology. The details of the other three sensors are still under the wraps. For selfies and video calls, it might get a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will likely pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi 12 is expected to draw power from an unannounced Snapdragon 895 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based MIUI and house a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 12: Expected pricing

At present, there is no information on the launch and pricing of the Mi 12 model. However, considering its leaked specifications, the flagship phone is expected to be priced at around Rs. 70,000.

Trending Topics