Xiaomi will launch the Mi MIX 4 on August 10

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 03:04 pm

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship MIX-series smartphone, the Mi MIX 4, in China on August 10, the company has confirmed via Weibo. It is believed to arrive as the brand's first smartphone with an under-display camera. Other key specifications may include an OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will feature a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to flaunt a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, an in-display selfie camera, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there might be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 might be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto snapper. Up front, it will have a 32MP under-display selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 may be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It might also offer Micron's uMCP5 integrated chip that provides LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage configurations. The device will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to carry a price-tag of around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 69,000). However, the handset's official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 10.