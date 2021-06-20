Mi MIX 4 tipped to feature an under-display camera

Mi MIX 4's specifications and features leaked

Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi MIX 4 model later this year. In the latest development, a Chinese report has claimed that the handset will feature an under-display camera with ultra-slim and uniform bezels to offer an all-screen look. The report also claims that the device will be more expensive than the current flagship Mi 11 Ultra model. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ display

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to have an edge-to-edge, notch-less screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will also sport an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, it might offer a triple camera module. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It may support 120x hybrid zoom

The Mi MIX 4 may sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto shooter with 120x hybrid zoom and 5x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP snapper is expected.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to cost more than the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone; that is understandable given the features like under-screen camera, 120x zoom support, and 120W fast-charging. For reference, in India, the Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.