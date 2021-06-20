Mi MIX 4 tipped to feature an under-display camera
Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Mi MIX 4 model later this year. In the latest development, a Chinese report has claimed that the handset will feature an under-display camera with ultra-slim and uniform bezels to offer an all-screen look. The report also claims that the device will be more expensive than the current flagship Mi 11 Ultra model. Here are more details.
The phone will bear a Full-HD+ display
The Mi MIX 4 is likely to have an edge-to-edge, notch-less screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will also sport an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, it might offer a triple camera module. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.
It may support 120x hybrid zoom
The Mi MIX 4 may sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto shooter with 120x hybrid zoom and 5x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP snapper is expected.
It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability
The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to cost more than the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone; that is understandable given the features like under-screen camera, 120x zoom support, and 120W fast-charging. For reference, in India, the Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.