Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4's key specifications leaked

Technology

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 03:52 pm
Xiaomi is expected to launch the flagship Mi MIX 4 smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked the key specifications of the device, claiming that it will feature an OLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and 70W or 80W wireless fast-charging support. Separately, the handset has also appeared on the TENAA certification site. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The device will have a 6.67-inch display

The Mi MIX 4 will flaunt a notch-less, edge-to-edge screen with slim bezels, curved edges, and an 'invisible' under-display selfie camera. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x hybrid zoom support. Up front, there will be a 32MP under-display camera.

Internals

It will offer 120W wired fast-charging support

The Mi MIX 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to be priced around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 69,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place sometime in August.

