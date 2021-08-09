Prior to launch, Mi MIX 4's full specifications leaked

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be launched in China tomorrow

Xiaomi is all set to announce its flagship Mi MIX 4 model in China tomorrow i.e. August 10. Now, just a day ahead of the launch, a fresh leak has revealed the full specifications of the handset. According to the leak, the Mi MIX 4 will come with an AMOLED screen, a 20MP under-display camera, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi MIX 4 will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The Mi MIX 4 will sport a notch-less edge-to-edge design with curved edges and an IP68-rated build quality. A selfie camera as well as a fingerprint scanner will be integrated within the screen. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 480Hz touch sampling rate and 10-bit color support. It will be offered in at least three colors.

Cameras

It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP free-form ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV, and an 8MP periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, it will feature a new-generation 20MP under-display camera that, according to tipster Ice Universe, will not be visible to the naked eye.

Internals

It will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support

Mi MIX 4 will have Harman Kardon-tuned dual stereo speakers

The Mi MIX 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for W-Fi 6E, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to cost more than the Mi 11 Ultra, which starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,800) in China. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the launch event tomorrow.