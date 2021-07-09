Home / News / Technology News / Mi MIX 4 tipped to sport an 'invisible' under-display camera
Mi MIX 4 tipped to sport an 'invisible' under-display camera

Mi MIX 4's under-display camera will not be visible to human eye

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone, called the Mi MIX 4, in August this year. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the handset will feature an under-display camera and it will "not be visible to the naked eye." However, details about the implementation as well as light transmittance of the under-display camera are unclear.

Design and display

The device will feature a custom-made display

The Mi MIX 4 will flaunt an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display camera. On the rear, there might be a triple camera unit. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.4-inch custom-made AMOLED display that may provide a Full-HD+ or higher resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure login.

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto snapper with 120x hybrid and 5x optical zoom support. For selfies, a 32MP under-display camera is expected.

It should run on MIUI 13

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ processor, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi MIX 4 will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place in August this year. However, it is tipped to cost upwards of CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 70,000).

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will debut on July 15

