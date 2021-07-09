Mi MIX 4 tipped to sport an 'invisible' under-display camera

Mi MIX 4's under-display camera will not be visible to human eye

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone, called the Mi MIX 4, in August this year. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the handset will feature an under-display camera and it will "not be visible to the naked eye." However, details about the implementation as well as light transmittance of the under-display camera are unclear.

Design and display

The device will feature a custom-made display

The Mi MIX 4 will flaunt an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display camera. On the rear, there might be a triple camera unit. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.4-inch custom-made AMOLED display that may provide a Full-HD+ or higher resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure login.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto snapper with 120x hybrid and 5x optical zoom support. For selfies, a 32MP under-display camera is expected.

Internals

It should run on MIUI 13

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888+ processor, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi MIX 4 will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place in August this year. However, it is tipped to cost upwards of CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 70,000).