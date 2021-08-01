Mi MIX 4 will not boot MIUI 13 user interface

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will run on MIUI 12.5 software

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi MIX 4 smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, the company's PR executive, Wang Hua, has confirmed that the handset will run on MIUI 12.5 software. This disproves the previous rumors of Xiaomi launching the device with MIUI 13 user interface. Reportedly, Hua said the developers are still working on polishing the UI.

The phone will bear a Full-HD+ OLED panel

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display selfie camera. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It might also offer an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP under-display camera is expected.

It will support both wired and wireless fast-charging

The Mi MIX 4 should be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Mi MIX 4 at the time of the launch, which is believed to take place sometime in August. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000.